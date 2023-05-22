Philadelphia becomes 'most walkable' city in the US beating out other major cities

article

Philadelphia is strutting its way into the city's latest winning title - and it has nothing to do with sports team or cheesesteaks!

The "City of Brotherly Love" can now add "Most Walkable City" to its list of achievement thanks to a new survey by USA Today.

Endless walks through history, along rivers and past breathtaking architecture and horticulture pushed Philadelphia into the top spot, beating out New York, Chicago and many more.

So, what are the most walkable parts of the city? Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West, Fitler Square and Center City East are the best spots to take in the sights, according to USA Today.

And with summer right around the corner, it's the perfect time to lace up those walking shoes!