Philadelphia breaks ground on project to transform Delaware River waterfront at Penn's Landing

Wednesday marked the official start of a multimillion dollar project that will reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront.

The ‘Central Access Philadelphia’ – or CAP project – has been years in the making and is part of a huge transformation that will coast nearly $330 million.

The project touts two main features, including a new 11.5-acre park at Penn’s Landing and new bridge at South Street. Both will also extend over Columbus Boulevard and onto the Delaware River Trail.

PennDOT gave its contractor approval to begin work on covering I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets to help connect Old City and Penn’s Landing back in March.

Months later, Gov. Josh Shapiro joined Mayor Jim Kenney in Penn's Landing to break ground on the project as workers began drilling into Walnut Street.

Shapiro described the redevelopment as a "a big deal and a big thing" during a press conference Wednesday.

City officials, along with construction and design teams, are excited for the day they get to finally bring their families to the newly constructed waterfront.

However, the project will take several years to complete, with the park expected to open spring 2028.

