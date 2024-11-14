Philadelphia crime spree leaves charity, school, shops burglarized by 1 suspect: police

article

Philadelphia police are following the burglary pattern of a lone suspect they say has targeted one section of the city over the past several weeks.

Five different commercial burglaries have unfolded around Germantown from September 23 to October 31, between 2 and 6 a.m.

For each burglary, police say an older man used a rock to break in, then was seen pushing a shopping cart filled with trash bags afterward:

September 23 - Audio electronics stolen from Ultimo Coffee Shop at 5901 Wayne Avenue

October 8 - Deodorants, plug-ins and laundry detergent taken from Family Dollar at 42 West Chelten Avenue

October 13 - Clothing, cleaning supplies and tools taken from Kinesics Dance Dynamics at 5427 Germantown Avenue

October 24 - Three laptops, a MacBook, a safe and security camera stolen from Covenant House at 31 East Armat Street

October 31 - Apple iPad taken from Germantown Friends School at 31 West Coulter Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.