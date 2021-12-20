Philadelphia distributes free at-home rapid COVID tests

The City of Philadelphia started giving out COVID tests for free and supplies ran out at many locations.

SKYFOX was over long lines as people wait for free COVID-19 home test kits Monday.

But by the time many got to sites like the Simpson Rec Center in Tacony the inventory was gone.

"I was very glad to get one because every time I’ve gone to a Walmart recently, I’ve gone to look in the pharmacy department and Walmart’s been out so," Rich Gudz said.

Gudz was one of the lucky ones to get in on the dwindling supply, especially since he already had COVID and would like to avoid getting it again.

"It’s not the boogie man anymore for me. It’s just it will be mild, but it’s to protect myself and the ones I love as much as I can," Gudz explained.

The Philadelphia Health Department planned a distribution of up to 24,000 rapid at-home COVID test kits Monday to meet the holiday rush demand. City officials say there’s a shortage of qualified staffers to administer COVID tests, adding the labs that run these tests are overwhelmed.

