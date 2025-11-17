Eagles OL Lane Johnson has Lisfranc injury, could miss 4-6 weeks: reports

The Brief Lane Johnson could miss significant time after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the Eagles Sunday night win over the Lions. Johnson, 35, left the game in the first quarter following an unsuccessful running play on third and short. NFL.com reports that Johnson could miss between 4-6 weeks.



Offensive lineman Lane Johnson could be heading to the injured reserve list after he suffered a foot injury during the Eagles' 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions.

What we know:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports through sources that Johnson was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury and could be placed on the team's injured reserved list.

The injury is not expected to be season-ending, according to Schefter.

The Cleveland Clinic describes Lisfranc injuries as "anything that damages the Lisfranc joint at the top of your foot" and includes dislocations, fractures and sprains.

NFL reporter Ian Rappaport says Johnson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

What we don't know:

The Eagles have not shared information about the 35-year-old lineman's injury as of Monday morning.

Johnson headed to the locker room after an unsuccessful running play on third and short in the first quarter of the Eagles win over the Lions.

He never returned to the game and was replaced by Fred Johnson.