Philadelphia Eagles pep band let go after 28 seasons

The Brief The memorable Philadelphia Eagles pep band has been let go. FOX 29 received confirmation of the change late Wednesday.



It's the end of an era for the Philadelphia Eagles pep band.

The Eagles confirmed late Wednesday night that they are letting the band go.

What we know:

The pep band brought music to Eagles games for nearly 30 years.

Most notably, the pep band brought the iconic anthem "Fly, Eagles, Fly" to many.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the team sent FOX 29 the following statement Wednesday night:

"The decision was made based on the Eagles' ongoing effort to evolve their operation and implement new elements into the gameday experience. They are grateful for all the contributions the pep band has made over the past 28 years."

What we don't know:

The Eagles have not specifically named the ‘new elements’ the team is looking to add to their gameday experiences.