Philadelphia Eagles selling fan cutouts for upcoming season

article

Eagles fans might not be able to flood the stands at Lincoln Financial Field and create the rowdy environment that Philadelphia is known for, but your likeness can still be represented on game day this season.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Eagles fans can purchase a fan cutout that will be placed in the seats at The Linc during the 2020-2021 season. The cutouts cost $100 and all proceeds funneled to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

MORE: Eagles say no fans will be permitted in stands, for now

The team says fan cutouts will start in the lower end zones and spread around the lower seating bowl.

The cutouts will remain in place until The Linc is allowed to reopen to fans, according to the Eagles' website. Last week, state and city officials confirmed that fans will not be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field until further notice.

More information on how you can purchase a cutout can be found on the Eagles website.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!