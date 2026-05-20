Philly scrapyard brush fires near train tracks trigger health department air quality alert

The Brief Philadelphia Health Department is warning residents to avoid the Glenwood Avenue area due to a large brush fire producing heavy smoke. Air quality is being monitored, and no hazardous substances have been found so far. At least 150 firefighters and support staff are working to control two separate fires, and Amtrak trains may be delayed.



The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is urging residents near Glenwood Avenue to stay indoors and avoid the area as crews battle a large smoke-producing brush fire, according to city officials. Inspectors are collecting air samples to assess any potential threat, but no specific hazardous substances have been identified in the air at this time.

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Health department urges precautions as smoke fills the area

What we know:

The Health Department recommends residents avoid going outdoors, close windows and doors, and recirculate indoor air with fans to minimize exposure to smoke. People who must go outside should avoid strenuous activity and wear a mask if available.

The air may be potentially hazardous for sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, people who are pregnant, and those with respiratory diseases or heart conditions, according to the Health Department. People with underlying illnesses should monitor for symptoms like trouble breathing, nausea, and dizziness, and seek medical attention if these occur.

The Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor air quality and provide updates as they become available.

Firefighters respond to two-alarm brush fires near train tracks

Timeline:

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, two separate fires broke out at the same time, with the first fire starting at 1:00 p.m. and the second at Erie brush fire near train tracks.

The fire at 1001 Glenwood Avenue also started along the tracks, and it is likely that sparks from a train ignited the dry brush, though this has not been confirmed.

At least 150 Philadelphia Fire Department personnel, including medics, firefighters, and support staff, are on scene and still working to control the fires, which are both classified as two-alarm.

No injuries have been reported.

Relief and rehabilitation companies have been called in to switch out crews and help them stay hydrated.

Amtrak has announced that trains operating between Philadelphia and New York may experience delays due to local officials working near the tracks.

Firefighters are working to control the fires and keep crews safe in the heat, with additional teams rotating in to provide relief.

What’s next for residents and commuters

Residents in the affected area may experience poor air quality and are advised to take precautions, especially those in sensitive groups. Commuters traveling by Amtrak between Philadelphia and New York should be prepared for possible delays.

The Health Department and emergency officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

It is not confirmed what specifically caused the fires, and officials have not identified any hazardous substances in the air.

The exact timeline for when the fires will be under control and when normal air quality will return is not yet available.