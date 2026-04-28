Philadelphia expands mail ballot access with new drop boxes, Satellite Election Offices

The Brief Philadelphia voters can now use Satellite Election Offices and 33 drop boxes for mail ballots ahead of the May 19 Primary Election. Key deadlines include May 4 to register and May 12 to apply for a mail ballot. Voters can apply, complete, and return mail ballots in one visit at any Satellite Election Office.



The Philadelphia City Commissioners announced expanded mail ballot options for the upcoming May 19 Primary Election, including the opening of Satellite Election Offices and 33 secure drop boxes across the city.

What we know:

Voters can apply for, fill out, and return their mail ballot in one visit at any Satellite Election Office, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners. Completed mail ballots can also be returned at any of the city’s 33 secure drop boxes.

Satellite Election Offices are located in every Council District and provide year-round voter services. During an event at the 3rd District Satellite Election Office, Chairman Omar Sabir received his mail ballot to demonstrate the process.

"Our goal is to make voting accessible," said Chairman Sabir. "With Satellite Election Offices and drop boxes available across the city, voters have flexible, secure options to cast their ballot."

Vice-Chair Lisa Deeley said, "Mail voting gives voters time to make an informed decision. Review the candidates, vote down the ballot, and don’t overlook the races that have a direct impact on your community."

Voters can also apply for a mail ballot online, by mail, or download a paper application. More information is available at vote.phila.gov.

Timeline:

The deadline to register to vote is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 4. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. Election Day is Tuesday, May 19, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mail ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can return their completed mail ballots by mail or at any of the city’s 33 drop boxes. Satellite Election Offices are open for voters who want to apply for, complete, and return their mail ballot in person.

Voters are encouraged to review all races on the ballot and make sure their mail ballot is returned before the deadline.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many voters plan to use mail ballots or drop boxes for the May 19 Primary Election. Details about any changes to Satellite Election Office hours or drop box locations have not been provided.