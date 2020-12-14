Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Film Society seeks donations amid pandemic

The theaters are at risk of going under.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Film Society is asking the public for help again as the coronavirus pandemic persists. 

In July, the organization asked Philadelphians to donate to a GoFundMe campaign to ensure they could sustain operations through the  end of the year. At that time, they raised enough money; however, now the theaters are at risk.

"Our theaters remain closed, our programs and services remain at risk, and several months still remain between now and the re-opening of our theaters," officials wrote. 

Their goal is to raise $30,000 by next Sunday. 

If you'd like do donate visit, filmadelphia.org.

