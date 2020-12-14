Philadelphia Film Society seeks donations amid pandemic

The Philadelphia Film Society is asking the public for help again as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

In July, the organization asked Philadelphians to donate to a GoFundMe campaign to ensure they could sustain operations through the end of the year. At that time, they raised enough money; however, now the theaters are at risk.

"Our theaters remain closed, our programs and services remain at risk, and several months still remain between now and the re-opening of our theaters," officials wrote.

Their goal is to raise $30,000 by next Sunday.

If you'd like do donate visit, filmadelphia.org.

