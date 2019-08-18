Philadelphia fire crews work 3 fires in one location in 24 hours in Point Breeze

article

Philadelphia firefighters battle flames from one dwelling three times in 24 hours in Point Breeze, officials say.

Engine 24, of the Philadelphia Fire Department said in a Facebook post they were called three times in 24 hours to the same address Saturday and Sunday.

A building on the 2200 block of Gerritt Street was, literally, a hotbed of activity as fire crews responded to the address for a mattress fire and two other working fires overnight Sunday.

All fires were brought under control and extinguished. Fire officials say the causes are under investigation.