Philadelphia firefighter who died of coronavirus laid to rest

Eric Gore, a veteran Philadelphia firefighter who passed away from coronavirus, was laid to rest Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Gore, 48, died on June 2 after battling the disease at Temple University Hospital. He was 23-year veteran firefighter and was most recently a member of Chestnut Hill Engine 37.

Gore was a husband and a father. His brother, Lamont Gore, is a Philadelphia firefighter with Ladder 15 in Frankford.

Gore's casket will be carried atop a Philadelphia fire engine lead by a police escort to Deliverance Evangelistic Church.

He will be posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.

