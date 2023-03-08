Philadelphia firefighter who fell from roof while battling fire returns home

A Philadelphia firefighter who was badly hurt when he fell from the roof of a rowhome while battling a fire was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Officials say Ladder 13 firefighter Randy Ballinger was working with his colleagues to extinguish a rowhome fire on the 1100 block of South Paxon Street on Feb. 25 when he fell 25-feet.

According to a fundraiser for Ballinger, he suffered a concussion, torn aorta, collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken pelvis, a compound ankle fracture and multiple bone fractures in both his legs.

Loved ones organized a GoFundMe for Ballinger which has since raised over $85k.

Over two weeks after Ballinger's life-threatening fall, Penn Presbyterian Hospital shared video of the firefighter leaving the hospital to applause from healthcare workers.

Another video shared to Facebook shows Ballinger holding his hand high as his gurney is wheeled up the driveway of his home.