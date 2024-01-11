Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
4
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia flooding: Devastating flooding, damaging winds prompt review of insurance policies

By
Published 
Updated 8:00PM
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Home, car insurance tips as people cope with storm damage

As people are coping with storm damage from multiple storms, tips for home and car insurance regarding flooding, wind and tree damage are revealed.

CHADDS FORD, Pa. - If you haven’t already, it could be a good time to review your insurance policy and coverage ahead of another potentially damaging storm moving in Friday.

Tuesday night’s storm snapped trees and brought down utility poles and wires. Drivers across our region saw roads disappear under floodwaters.

"We got hit with high winds, we had heavy rains, we had home and vehicles affected," said David Phillips, spokesperson for State Farm. "We’re looking at several hundred to thousands of claims in this multi-state event up and down the East Coast. Multiple types of damage to homes and vehicles."

A traditional homeowners' policy covers wind damage and tree damage if it falls on your structure, but it does not cover flooding.

Related

Philadelphia flooding: Thousands still without power as cleanup is underway
article

Philadelphia flooding: Thousands still without power as cleanup is underway

From downed trees and home evacuations to runaway shopping carts and road closures, sirens and fire engines sound off in Philadelphia and its surrounding areas due to the severe storm Tuesday.

"Flooding is excluded. In almost all instances, a flood insurance policy would be required for surface water flooding, from river flooding, from flooding from the streets. That would need to be obtained through the National Flood Insurance program," said Phillips. "If you need to make temporary repairs until the claim process begins, by all means do so, but you want to keep receipts and keep account of the expenses going in."

In Chadds Ford, several vehicles were abandoned in floodwaters on Route 1 this week and there was a vehicle that was smashed by downed trees. If you have comprehensive coverage under your auto policy, Phillips said both flooding and tree damage is covered for vehicles.

"Take photographs of everything you have or use video of all of your belongings in your home. So you know if you are impacted unfortunately by weather related events, you have a recording you have an inventory of the stuff that is in your home that potentially could be lost or damaged," said Phillips.

If you need flood coverage, Phillips said do not wait as there’s usually a 30-day moratorium for coverage to bind with the National Flood Insurance program.