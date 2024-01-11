Philadelphia flooding: Devastating flooding, damaging winds prompt review of insurance policies

If you haven’t already, it could be a good time to review your insurance policy and coverage ahead of another potentially damaging storm moving in Friday.

Tuesday night’s storm snapped trees and brought down utility poles and wires. Drivers across our region saw roads disappear under floodwaters.

"We got hit with high winds, we had heavy rains, we had home and vehicles affected," said David Phillips, spokesperson for State Farm. "We’re looking at several hundred to thousands of claims in this multi-state event up and down the East Coast. Multiple types of damage to homes and vehicles."

A traditional homeowners' policy covers wind damage and tree damage if it falls on your structure, but it does not cover flooding.

"Flooding is excluded. In almost all instances, a flood insurance policy would be required for surface water flooding, from river flooding, from flooding from the streets. That would need to be obtained through the National Flood Insurance program," said Phillips. "If you need to make temporary repairs until the claim process begins, by all means do so, but you want to keep receipts and keep account of the expenses going in."

In Chadds Ford, several vehicles were abandoned in floodwaters on Route 1 this week and there was a vehicle that was smashed by downed trees. If you have comprehensive coverage under your auto policy, Phillips said both flooding and tree damage is covered for vehicles.

"Take photographs of everything you have or use video of all of your belongings in your home. So you know if you are impacted unfortunately by weather related events, you have a recording you have an inventory of the stuff that is in your home that potentially could be lost or damaged," said Phillips.

If you need flood coverage, Phillips said do not wait as there’s usually a 30-day moratorium for coverage to bind with the National Flood Insurance program.