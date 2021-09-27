Philadelphia Flower show to return to Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in 2022

article

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) has announced the return of the 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show.

Set to take place in South Philadelphia’s Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, the official dates have been confirmed for Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Themed as "In Full Bloom", the PHS says that it will focus on how nature can be restorative. "One's garden provides a place for healing and connection", PHS officials said in an official release.

The 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show will explore the healing power of nature and plants while also showcasing how gardening can improve our lives.

"The decision to host the 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show outdoors was based on the continuing evolution and uncertainty of COVID-19. ‘In Full Bloom’ is PHS’s celebration of how gardening and plants have helped people navigate these challenging times. We hope that by sharing the hope and healing that nature and gardening bring, it will inspire people to look towards a brilliant future," said Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows & Events.



This will be the second year The Flower Show will be held at FDR Park and as a result, officials will make changes and upgrades based on feedback from the previous year.

