Philadelphia football coaches cite gun violence in calling on school district to keep season

Football coaches in the Philadelphia School District will hold a news conference Wednesday to speak out against violence and call for the district to keep the football season.

The district is currently considering canceling the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coaches, who will be hosting an event at City Hall at 10 a.m., say football helps keep kids safe and out of trouble.

Over the past four years, at least seven Philadelphia high school football players have been shot and killed.

Most recently, Frankford High School lost 15-year-old Angelo Walker, when he was killed in a triple shooting in Overbrook earlier this month.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP