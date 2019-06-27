Philadelphia FOP sponsors billboard critical of DA Krasner

Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is behind a new billboard on I-95 calling for a new district attorney.

"HELP WANTED NEW PHILADELPHIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY," the sign read.

"These billboards say it all," FOP President John McNesby said. "Too much violence and no respect for crime victims."

Last week, police officials addressed the increase in violent crime within city limits, and Commissioner Richard Ross argued that gun-toting criminals may not fear the consequences of an arrest.

“It speaks to a willingness to carry these guns, and what we believe is a need to ensure that there is accountability,” Ross said

Earlier this month, Commissioner Ross reported that 820 people were arrested for firearm violations. In comparison, 464 people were arrested for similar crimes in by mid-June in 2015.

"I think it speaks to is a lack of concern about carrying these guns illegally," Ross said during a press conference. "I don’t know whether that’s because they’re not concerned about the consequences, but I do know that that number is very alarming."

Advertisement

A day later, speaking with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner claimed his office is prosecuting gun crimes.

“If he doesn’t know, he’ll know very soon, that we are more likely to bring a gun case than was the prior administration and that we are seeking to hold people accountable appropriately in all different ways,” Krasner responded.

Krasner has previously said that he and Commissioner Ross are on the same page.

“We all have responsibilities as civilians, as police, as district attorneys to do everything that we can,” Krasner said.