Philadelphia forecast: Nor'easter pulls away, setting up mainly dry, windy Sunday

The storms is wrapping up and it's dry for most of the night.

Some more snow and rain will develop close to sunrise. There will be more snow in the Poconos in the morning, and it'll spill into parts of the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and upper Bucks and Montgomery counties. Accumulations would be an inch or less for all those spots except for the Poconos, where up to three additional inches could fall there.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ West Chester snow.

There will be some snow and rain for anyone going to the Eagles game in the morning. It's dry midday for commuters there and just windy and cold at the game.

Sunday in the Delaware Valley will be windy and cold, with cloudy skies for most of the day.

When is the next storm threat?

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on a storm system with the potential to be much stronger than the one that will move through the area next weekend.

Another system that appears likely to impact the area next week could bring heavy rain, with amounts of two to three inches possible. That much rain would lead to flooding. The storm is also packing the potential to bring strong and possibly damaging winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines.

Significant coastal flooding is possible during high tide cycles Tuesday and Wednesday.

So far, forecasters expect the worst of that storm to impact the area late Tuesday or Tuesday night, with some significant impacts occurring Wednesday morning.

