Philly sports teams unite in eye-opening initiative for young girls in sports

Subaru Park in Chester, the home of the Philadelphia Union, was all about the young ladies Monday afternoon.

Six major sports teams in the area, the Philadelphia Union, Eagles, 76ers, Wings, Flyers and Phillies, allowed girls from around the Delaware Valley to showcase their skills in several sports from basketball to hockey.

"When my mom told me about this, and she asked if I wanted to come, I said yes, yes, yes," said Abigel Nigussie, a local 5th grader.

It is a special moment for them to realize they can do whatever their heart and mind desires starting from a young age.

"Where girls can have fun and feel free, that girls are also tough and they can play sports just like boys," said Chloe Cottman, a local 4th grader.

Cottman has her eyes on being a future star on the ice one day.

"I want to be a professional hockey player and help kids learn hockey too," said Cottman.

That’s music to the ears of event organizers who plan on keeping this event going for years to come.

"Seeing their smiling faces, hearing them talk about, I’m gonna go home and I’m gonna watch this professional sports team, now I’m gonna pick up a lacrosse stick or a soccer ball. It’s really, really special to be able to inspire them and see the next generation of hopefully future Olympians or World Cup players," said Allie Gentile, the Director of Community Relations for the Philadelphia Union.

Last year’s event was at Citizens Bank Park and officials hope this event continues on for many years to come, utilizing the various different professional sports venues in the area.