Philadelphia has thousands of summer camp slots available, jobs for teens

Still haven't found a summer camp for your kids as the school year winds down? The Philadelphia parks department is here to help with thousands of openings for more than 100 summer camps, plus jobs for teens.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation on Tuesday said it has roughly 3,000 slots left for its 130 summer camps. Officials say finding a camp that fits your child's interests is easy.

"We actually have a finder you can type in your address or neighborhood or what type of activity you're looking for," Parks Director Marita Soukup said.

To explore options, parents and guardians can visit Phila.gov/PPR. The city does not provide transportation, but before and after care services are available.

With the cost of just about everything climbing, the parks department said it aims to keep camps affordable for families. Camps can range from $50-$100 per week.

"The price of the Philadelphia Parks and Rec summer camp should never be a barrier to families, so any family looking for options we offer scholarships at all of our camps," Soukup said.

The department says it also thousands of summer jobs available for teens who are looking for summer work. Applications can be found on the department's website with a deadline of June 23.