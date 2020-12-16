Philadelphia healthcare workers to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday

Wednesday will mark a monumental day in Philadelphia's fight against the coronavirus pandemic as a select number of healthcare workers will roll up their sleeves to receive the first shot of the two-dose Pfizer-Biontch vaccine.

More than 13,500 doses were divided among Philadelphia-area hospitals with the appropriate freezing-cold storage, according to city health officials. Philadelphia expects thousands more doses in the coming days in order to continue the first wave of vaccinations.

Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia plans to administer its first vaccination around 7:30 a.m. and will continue to vaccinate its frontline staff through the early afternoon, according to hospital officials.

The battle against the pandemic could be further aided by the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which some anticipate could be approved this week. Should the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) sign off on the second vaccine in two weeks, the city's cache of shots could grow significantly.

“Hospitals are making arrangements to implement these vaccinations, not only to their own frontline staff but to other high-priority recipients," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. "The number of people we can immunize truly depends on how quickly the manufacturers can make the vaccine.”

New Jersey and Delaware administered their first doses of the life-saving vaccine on Tuesday which kicked off a nationwide effort to protect millions from a virus that has claimed 304,000 lives and infected over 16 million.

Distribution guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff receive the initial doses of the vaccine. Nursing home residents and staff are among the top priority as the state's cache of shots grows.

