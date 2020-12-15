'Stunning achievement': Philadelphia officials provide update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Philadelphia officials provide COVID-19 response update as the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived Monday just days after it was approved for emergency use.

Nationwide, shipments of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals.

More shipments of the vaccine are planned to arrive through Wednesday with vaccinations to begin as early Wednesday as well.

Officials believe that the Moderna vaccine will be able to be given alongside the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next week.

Those whom are more exposed to COVID-19 due to the nature of their work, those whom are more likely to be more severely sickened by COVID-19, and those whom have a higher risk of spreading COVID-19 are the first three groups that will be given the vaccination.

Then, critical infrastructure workers who do essential work in person and are exposed routinely to COVID-19 will receive the vaccines.

Those whom live in congregate settings will also be prioritized to receive the vaccine sooner.

Then, those who are over 65 years of age and those with underlying health conditions will be vaccinated.

Health officials are still advising that the public follow recommendations regarding social distancing, mask wearing, and practicing good hygeine.

Also during the brief, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney reviewed how the city has been using its coronavirus relief fund.

As such, the city continues to implement funds from philanthropic investors and other sources to support its small businesses.

In total, the city has provided approximately $110 million in funding to small businesses in Philadelphia.

Last week, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley stated the vaccine could be available in the city as early as this week pending the approval it received over the weekend. He added that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, could be approved later this week.

If approved, the Moderna vaccine could be available in Philadelphia the following week.

City officials say the number of vaccines available would be limited and the priority group who would receive it would be healthcare workers who are routinely exposed to COVID-19.

As for distribution, Dr. Farley says hospitals and nursing homes could be tasked with vaccinated their own staff once provided with doses.

