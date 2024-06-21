Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Philadelphia heat wave: Caring for lawn, plants as heat wears on

By and Belinda Brusch
Published  June 21, 2024 8:54pm EDT
Environment
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - This weekend will be the hottest weather we've had in years, so how does that affect the plants and grass around your home?

We talked to the experts to find out when you should mow and when you should water when there's extreme heat.

Philip Watson, a long-time horticulturist on QVC, says late afternoon.

Signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke

Be prepared for the extreme heat while you are outdoors by watching out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Mowing between 4 and 6 p.m. helps the lawn recover from the shock of a cut. By mowing late afternoon, "The cuts have time to seal before the heat the next day," says Phillip.

By contrast, the morning is the best time to water your lawn. We're talking around sunrise or for an hour or two after sunrise.

FOX Weather Philly: Toni Farmer - Tips for keeping your garden alive in the heat wave

Professor Toni Farmer provides timely tips on what to do to keep your garden going during the extreme heat.

That's the time of the day when there is little to no wind and when there's less heat. Less heat means less evaporation of the water. The same is true for less wind. Wind brings in drier air, which accelerates evaporation.

So, watering when there's less heat and little wind allows the water to really wet the soil and penetrate down to the roots of the grass.

When it comes to plants around your yard, the same holds true – watering in the early morning is the best time to give your plants a drink. And, it is the same reason – the most amount of water goes directly to the plants and little is lost to evaporation.

Additionally, while you may decide to let your lawn go dormant in the extreme heat, if you are watering your plants, those that are well-established, meaning three or more years in the ground, may not need as much moisture as often as annuals or vegetables.

Also, plants in containers will need a drink every day to sustain themselves in the oppressive heat, while those in the ground may not need as much water as often.