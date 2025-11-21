Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer injured in crash while responding to emergency call

The Brief A Philadelphia Highway Patrol vehicle collided with another car while en route to an emergency call. An officer and an adult driver were taken to the hospital for treatment of lower body injuries. No other vehicles were involved.



A Philadelphia Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash while en route to an emergency call, leaving one officer hospitalized.

What we know:

Investigators say the Philadelphia Highway Patrol vehicle was traveling south on Roosevelt Boulevard when it collided with another vehicle crossing Pratt Street.

One officer suffered injuries to his leg, and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment. The other officer in the crashed cruiser was not injured.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered minor injuries to his left hip, and was taken to Temple Hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

Chief Inspector Scott Small said it was "very fortunate" that both the officer and civilian driver suffered minor injuries.

Police will continue to investigate the crash.