Philadelphia will not join rest of Pa. in easing restrictions April 4 despite vaccination efforts

Officials are hoping and predicting that by April 30th, half of the city's adults will be vaccinated, which will allow for more reopening efforts.

As the rest of the state prepares to move forward with easing coronavirus restrictions on April 4, Philadelphia officials have insisted on remaining behind in order to quell the increasing cases of COVID-19.

"We are very concerned about the rising COVID rates and now the rising hospitalizations. Still, there are more than 20 deaths occurring per week," Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley explained. "We believe that those changes, if we adopt them here in Philadelphia, could further increase rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

Instead, Dr. Farley set April 30 as a preliminary target date for when the city may begin to ease more restrictions on indoor dining and gatherings as more and more Philadelphians get vaccinated.

"Our projections are by April 30, we may have vaccinated 50% of Philadelphia's adults and 75% of those who are 65+," Commissioner Farley explained.

Smaller changes will be allowed in Philadelphia on April 4th, allowing hotels hosting small business meetings to serve food. Outdoor catered events can expand to 250 people with restrictions.

"If our deaths rise, we may have to reimpose restrictions," Commissioner Farley reiterated.

