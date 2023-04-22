Philadelphia hosts job fair with hundreds of opportunities for teenagers

On a beautiful spring day, the scent of opportunity was in the air for teenagers like Tayvon Tucker.

"It’s a cool event. I feel like they should do this more," said Tucker. "There’s good opportunities for any and everybody."

The event put on by Philadelphia Parks and Rec and the Dell Music Center gets applicants as far as an on-site interview with hundreds of openings.

Marissa Washington, the Deputy Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Rec, said the Philadelphia Youth Network has a lot of summer camp opportunities for young people.

"The minimum wage in Pennsylvania is $7.25 for PYN [Philadelphia Youth Network], young people can make $11 and up," said Washington. "It’s a great opportunity for them to put a little money in their pocket they will also be occupied and doing something positive in the summer."

Unfortunately, we cover too many tragedies involving teens and violence in Philadelphia.

Events like this bridge the gap.

Desiree Neal was encouraged to see all the young people show up to the event, including her daughter.

"I remember the nostalgia of growing up and I call it the new Philly," Neal said. "This new Philly, it screams for mental health assistance. It screams for love. It screams for children and parents to have time together. It screams for opportunity."

A big hiring hole is in the city pools. They are looking to hire around 160 lifeguards and around 200 pool maintenance attendants.

"I’m really into lifeguard because I love swimming. I like helping people," said Brielle Canady.

Lifeguard jobs are available with a bonus for anybody 16 and older, while pool maintenance attendants for anyone 18 and older.

Alexander Hughes Taylor, the Acting Aquatics Coordinator for Philadelphia Parks and Rec, said they are offering bonuses and will train.

"They’ll get you in the water. Assess where you’re at and we will teach you and bring you back every day or whatever your schedule is available to get you to a point where you can pass our lifeguard screening test."

People interested in applying for jobs with Philadelphia Parks and Rec can find opportunities, here.

More employment information for teens can be found on the Philadelphia Youth Network website, here.