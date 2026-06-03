Philadelphia installs new slow down signs in West Oak Lane after crashes

The Brief New reflective "Slow Down" traffic safety signs are being installed in West Oak Lane and across Philadelphia. The signs are part of a citywide effort to address speeding after a series of crashes and denied speed bump requests. Residents can request a speed bump review through the city's 3-1-1 hotline, and if denied, their block will receive a new sign.



New reflective "Slow Down" signs are being installed in West Oak Lane and other Philadelphia neighborhoods as part of a citywide push to address ongoing speeding concerns, according to city officials and Councilmember Dr. Anthony Phillips.

New signs target speeding on North 20th Street and beyond

What we know:

The first of the new signs appeared on North 20th Street in West Oak Lane, an area that has seen ongoing traffic crashes and deaths, according to Dr. Anthony Phillips, Philadelphia Councilmember for the 9th District.

"People in the city of Philadelphia… particularly in that West Oak Lane neighborhood, there has been ongoing traffic-related crashes, deaths that have transpired around that neighborhood and people are just tired of feeling like they can’t walk safely around their neighborhood," said Phillips.

The signs are large, diamond-shaped, reflective, and colored yellow and white.

"Big diamond shaped signs.. they’re reflective… they’re yellow and white and if you’re an ongoing driver you should be able to go oh wait…. I shouldn’t be driving this fast," said Phillips.

The city does not approve every neighborhood’s request for a speed bump, which led to the rollout of these new signs.

"There are hundreds of people making requests throughout the year for speed curving measures particularly speed humps… Unfortunately in the city of Philadelphia, you have to qualify to receive a speed bump," said Phillips.

Residents speak out on traffic safety changes

What they're saying:

Richard Chapman, a resident of North 20th Street for more than 50 years, said, "We do have speeding on the block. I don’t know why they said we don’t qualify for the bumps because sometimes the cars are just racing." Despite being denied a speed bump, Chapman said, "Something is always better than nothing. So putting the signs up there we are appreciative."

Phillips said the main goal is to keep residents safe and make drivers more aware.

"So ongoing traffic can see and be more alert on the fact we have to make sure our residents are safe," said Phillips. Chapman added, "They have to see it going both ways so it’ll help."

The process for requesting a speed bump involves contacting the city through 3-1-1.

The Streets Department then conducts a traffic study to determine if a speed bump is warranted. Due to strict guidelines and limited resources, many neighborhoods are denied.

The new signs are intended for blocks that do not qualify for speed bumps, according to city officials.

The citywide plan aims to install these signs on every block that has been denied a speed bump.

Residents can still request a review through the 3-1-1 hotline, and if their block does not qualify, they will receive a new sign.

Philadelphia has seen several fatal traffic crashes over the last few months, which city leaders say is the driving force behind this new effort.



What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how quickly the new signs will be installed across all eligible neighborhoods or how their effectiveness will be measured.