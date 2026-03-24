PHL sets Guinness World Record for 'Longest Line of Cheesesteaks'

The Brief Philadelphia International Airport has officially set the Guinness World Record for the "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks." The record was set between Terminals B and C on Tuesday. More than 1,200 cheesesteaks were lined up in the airport.



Philadelphia officially continues its reign as the world champions of cheesesteaks!

What we know:

Philadelphia International Airport's PHL Food & Shops set the Guinness World Record for the "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks" on Tuesday, which is National Cheesesteak Day.

All PHL restaurants with cheesesteaks on the menu teamed up to assemble a continuous line of authentic Philadelphia cheesteaks throughout the connector area between Terminals B and C. Those restaurants include Chickie’s & Pete’s, Geno’s Steaks, Jim’s South St. Famous Cheesesteaks, Passyunk Steaks, Tony Luke’s and more.

To set the new record, at least 500 30-centimeter cheesesteaks filled with chopped beef and cheese product had to be lined up. PHL more than doubled the minium with 1,291 cheesesteaks.

What you can do:

It was a good day to be traveling through PHL, because all those cheesesteaks were served to passengers following the attempt. Any remaining cheesesteaks were given to Philabundance.