Philadelphia International Airport’s facial recognition test begins Tuesday

The Philadelphia International Airport will begin testing biometric screening on some international flights Tuesday.

Three different facial recognition systems will be set up along gates that serve outbound flights during a 45-day pilot program.

The airlines taking part in the program include American Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways.

The new screening process involves a facial scan that will be crosschecked with photos already on file with the Customs Border Protection’s traveler verification system.

Passengers are able to opt-out of the screening by contacting their airline or a CBP representative.

Philadelphia International will be one of 27 airports in the U.S. using the technology.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.