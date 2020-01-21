Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia International Airport’s facial recognition test begins Tuesday

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Philadelphia International Airport
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia International Airport will begin testing biometric screening on some international flights Tuesday.

Three different facial recognition systems will be set up along gates that serve outbound flights during a 45-day pilot program.

The airlines taking part in the program include American Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways.

The new screening process involves a facial scan that will be crosschecked with photos already on file with the Customs Border Protection’s traveler verification system.

MORE: 

Philadelphia International Airport to test new biometric screening

Passengers are able to opt-out of the screening by contacting their airline or a CBP representative.

Philadelphia International will be one of 27 airports in the U.S. using the technology.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.