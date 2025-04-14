Philadelphia kicks off its first spring break camp for students

Students in the School District of Philadelphia are on spring break, and this year, they get to enjoy a fun and free camp.

FOX 29's Alex George was there for the kickoff.

What we know:

Filled with carnival games and activities, the Universal Creighton Charter School kicked off its spring break camp Monday.

This camp is part of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Extend the Day initiative, allowing children of working parents to have a safe space to go to during breaks and learn.

"We are doing a scavenger hunt with duckies," said Avalon. "I love finding duckies; they're so cute."

"Sometimes the children are just home watching TV all day, which we know they should be doing other things. I love TV as much as the next person, but for a whole week, our scholars should be doing things that are away from the screen versus on the screen," said Principal Wendy Baldwin of Universal Creighton Charter School.

The partnership with the mayor means the days in this camp and summer camp will be longer to accommodate working families.

"1,600 students enrolled, their parents enrolled them for this great opportunity," said Dr. Deborah Carara, Chief Education Officer with the Mayor.

The agenda is full of fun activities.

"We didn’t want it to feel like school because we know the kids wouldn’t come. So this is a great provider who today they're doing this, tomorrow the zoo, then the Spirit of Philadelphia, then they're doing Fun Plex," Carara explained.

The provider partner here is Young Achievers, who have already partnered with six of the schools in this initiative. They make the fun happen for a reason.

"Keep them off the streets, number one, a safe place to be. We grow relationships with the children," said Ivy Johnson, President of Young Achievers. "We are here to just help the community, and we’re dedicated, and we’ve been doing it."

There are 20 districts and six charter schools involved in this, and this summer, summer camps will also have extended hours.