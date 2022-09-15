Philadelphia lands on list of top cities for cheaters in U.S.

article

Philadelphia claimed a top spot on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States.

The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.

Texas cities took the top 3 spots on the unfaithful list. California dominated the list of the cities on the most faithful list.

10 Most Unfaithful Cities In America

Dallas, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Houston, Texas St. Louis, Missouri Nashville, Tennessee Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New York, New York Knoxville, Tennessee Atlanta, Georgia Washington, D.C.

10 Most Faithful Cities in America