Philadelphia launches community action centers, helping residents resolve issues

The City of Philadelphia announced a new initiative on Friday to help residents address concerns and resolve issues right in their own neighborhoods.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the new Community Action Centers will act as "Neighborhood City Halls." Eleven are planned to roll out by the spring and each center will be staffed with a community manager and two organizers.

Mayor Parker shared the news while standing with fellow elected leaders and heads of city departments inside the Logan Library.

"Here’s where your mayor’s meticulous and my OCD kicks in. They are going to log every issue and provide a deadline for completion, and they will follow-up with each resident to ensure their complaint was resolved," said Parker.

Imani Stewart-Jackson is the Community Manager for the 9th District Community Action Center located inside the Logan Library.

Her team will serve as a resource center for neighbors and handle a wide range of concerns including graffiti and potholes.

"It’s your neighborhood city hall," said Stewart-Jackson. "It’s a government that you can see, touch and feel. Instead of going to 1400 JFK Boulevard, you can come right here, voice your complaints, your concerns and even things the city is doing well."

The Community Action Center is enclosed inside a glass box inside the library. The second center will open on Monday in West Philadelphia.

In addition, Mayor Parker said public meetings and town halls will take place at Community Action Centers every five weeks.

Community managers will form advisory boards in each district filled with neighbors. The plan is to have staff and the advisory board walk every single block of each district in the course of one year to identify and resolve issues.

Stewart-Jackson said, "Me and my organizer have already walked half of the 49th Ward, and through that we have found downed fire hydrants, blocked inlets, potholes and down street signs. So far, we have 32 complaints."

"I think it’s amazing. I think we need to do the best that we can with whatever resources, whatever opportunities we have," said Darlene Roberson of Olney.

The rest of the Community Action Centers will roll out by the spring, according to Stewart-Jackson who said the neighborhood walks have already started in every district to address issues.