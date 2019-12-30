Philadelphia law firm offering Uber discount for ‘sober ride pledge’ for New Year’s Eve
PHILADELPHIA - As 2020 is welcomed with parties and bubbly, revelers should keep in mind that if they are drinking their priority should be getting home safely.
To make sure that alcohol-related accidents are minimized in the Philadelphia area, a Philadelphia-based law firm is asking partiers to take a “safe ride pledge” in return for an Uber promo code.
Ciccarelli Law Offices is making sure that party-goers can get home safely by offering $7500 worth of Uber Credits to those in Philadelphia for the holiday.
During a 24-hour window, the first 750 visitors to the Ciccarelli Law Offices’ website will get a $10 Uber credit.
The codes will be eligible from 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 31 through 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 1.
All rides must start or end within five miles of Center City.
For more information, click the link to learn more about how to get a safe ride home.
