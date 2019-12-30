Philadelphia law firm offering Uber discount for ‘sober ride pledge’ for New Year’s Eve

article

As 2020 is welcomed with parties and bubbly, revelers should keep in mind that if they are drinking their priority should be getting home safely.

To make sure that alcohol-related accidents are minimized in the Philadelphia area, a Philadelphia-based law firm is asking partiers to take a “safe ride pledge” in return for an Uber promo code.



Ciccarelli Law Offices is making sure that party-goers can get home safely by offering $7500 worth of Uber Credits to those in Philadelphia for the holiday.

During a 24-hour window, the first 750 visitors to the Ciccarelli Law Offices’ website will get a $10 Uber credit.

The codes will be eligible from 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 31 through 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 1.

All rides must start or end within five miles of Center City.

