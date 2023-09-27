Philadelphia looting: Social media influencer live-streaming chaos is arrested, charged

As Center City looting began Tuesday night, so did the live streams. In a couple of hours and the help of a half million social media followers, Dayjia Blackwell, known as "Meatball" quickly became the face of a chaotic night in Philadelphia.

With thousands watching the social media influencer from Olney live-streamed Tuesday night’s looting around the city on Instagram. Police say videos like hers are just one example of how they are investigating and tracking down those involved.

The stream followed looters from a state liquor store to Lululemon to the Center City Apple Store. As the store is being ransacked, the stream showed stolen iPhones and iPads sounding an alarm with anti-theft system.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The posts went on for hours. At many times, Blackwell can be heard cheering on the crowd. Blackwell’s live stream ended with an apparent arrest in the back of a Philadelphia police car.

A man who answered at Blackwell’s Olney address said he had no comment about the arrest. Philadelphia police say her social media streams and others like it will be used to identify more suspects.

The District Attorney’s Office lists Blackwell’s charges as Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Riot, Use of Communication Facility, Receipt of Stolen Property and Disorderly Conduct.