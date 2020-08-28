Philadelphia man admits to killing his brother at Atlantic City hotel casino

article

A Philadelphia man who fatally beat his younger brother in an Atlantic City casino hotel room last year has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 39-year-old John Villante entered his plea Thursday. He's scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26. Villante's younger brother, Joseph, was found May 28 in a hotel room at Harrah's casino.

An autopsy determined the 32-year-old Philadelphia man died from numerous injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators also found defensive wounds on the victim's hands.

Villante was arrested two days later in Philadelphia. Authorities have not said what prompted the attack.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP