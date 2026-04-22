Philadelphia man arrested by U.S. Marshals for repeated sexual assault of child in Bucks County

The Brief A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested Tuesday for the repeated sexual assault of a child in Bucks County. Authorities say Bryan Christopher Williams is being held without bail and may have additional victims. Officials urge anyone with information to contact Bucks County Detectives.



Bryan Christopher Williams, 31, of Philadelphia, was arrested Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force for the repeated sexual assault of a minor in Bucks County, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams taken into custody and held without bail

What we know:

Williams was apprehended without incident at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Philadelphia, then transported to Bucks County for processing, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

He is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

The victim was 11 years old at the time of the first assault, which authorities say took place between 2021 and 2025 at multiple locations including Mill Creek Village Apartments in Penndel and Neshaminy Shore Picnic Park in Hulmeville.

Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark said, "Arresting fugitives accused of sexual offenses protects the community and prevents further harm. Prioritizing this arrest sends a clear message that sex crimes will not be overlooked."

The investigation began after a report to Falls Township Police in late March 2026.

Investigators say the victim provided a recording from September 2025 in which Williams confirmed the encounters when confronted.

Williams was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Baranoski and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail due to the risk he poses to the victim and the community.

The backstory:

The case was investigated by Bucks County Detective Phil Kulan and Officer Michael Mannino of the Bucks County Park Police Department, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Falls Township Police Department. Deputy District Attorney Megan Hunsicker is assigned to prosecute the case.

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said, "This case is a great example of how multiple law enforcement agencies, along with the District Attorney’s Office, can coordinate efforts and work together to bring dangerous offenders to justice."

District Attorney Joe Khan said, "The safety of our children is a paramount priority. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the U.S. Marshals, our county detectives, and the Bucks County Park Police, a dangerous individual is off the streets and will face justice."

Khan added, "Dangerous offenders should not be permitted to buy their way out of jail. That’s why, in situations like this, where no conditions can ensure the safety of the community, we will continue to push for defendants to be held in custody without the ability to post any amount of cash bail."

What you can do:

Authorities believe Williams may have additional victims and urge anyone with information to call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

What's next:

Williams is being held without bail and will face prosecution in Bucks County. The District Attorney’s Office continues to seek information about possible additional victims.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about any other potential victims or when Williams’ next court appearance will be.