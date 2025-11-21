Philadelphia Marathon Forecast: Runners brace for rain, chilly temps this weekend

The Brief Half-marathon: Rain and clouds with temps in the upper 40s is expected on Saturday morning. Marathon: Sunshine with much cooler morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s. An early look at Thanksgiving shows seasonable temperatures with plenty of sunshine.



The Philadelphia Marathon is this weekend, and runners should be ready for rain and chilly temperatures as they prepare to dash through city streets.

Half-marathon forecast

What we know:

Overnight showers will spill into Saturday morning as the half-marathon gets underway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Showers will be in full swing by the time the half-marathon starts at 7 a.m., and are expected to continue through the afternoon.

Temperatures on Saturday will be around 50 degrees, with a northern wind of 8-12 MPH.

Showers will wrap up around 4 p.m. with leftover cloud cover.

Marathon forecast

Sunshine will return for runners on Sunday's 26.1 mile jaunt through Philadelphia, but near-freezing temperatures are expected.

Forecasters say temps will sit in the low-to-mid 30s on Sunday morning, with a gentle westerly wind around 6-10 MPH.

The morning chill will eventually lead to a seasonable warm-up on Sunday, with temperatures expected to approach 60 degrees.

What's next:

The week ahead is expected to feature mostly seasonable temperatures, despite two chances of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An early look at Thanksgiving shows temperatures in the 50s with sunny skies in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.