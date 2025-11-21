Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2025: Thousands pack convention center ahead of race day

Competitors from more than 60 countries will take on the 26.2-mile course, which kicks off along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

What we know:

The marathon weekend is set to hit the ground running, with more than 37,000 athletes lacing up across multiple events.

The Half Marathon and 8K get underway Saturday, followed by the kids run and the full marathon on Sunday.

For many, the anticipation is as electric as the race itself.

"The atmosphere of race day — the way Philly comes out for it — the whole city comes out to support it," said Ry Martin, a runner from Cleveland. "The crowd support is amazing."

"We’re so excited — both of our first marathon," said Raeann Atzert who is running for the first time.

"This was on my bucket list. Always wanted to do it," said runner Gabrielle Sawick who flew from out of town for the race

"I’m excited — it’s my first time in Philly," said Jesse Knight. "Running with my friends, especially with this crowd you can see."

At the Pennsylvania Convention Center, thousands packed the expo to pick up packets and bibs ahead of race day.

Among them was Jenny Hwang, a visually impaired runner from Queens who has completed more than 20 marathons — including three in Philadelphia — with the help of her guide.

"I go at my own pace. I feel happy running. No better feeling," Hwang said.

For Wynnewood native Katie Rabinowitz, crossing the finish line will be especially meaningful. Rabinowitz has been training for her first Philadelphia Marathon while undergoing chemotherapy for stage 4 breast cancer — but she refuses to let the diagnosis stop her.

"It wows me to feel more than a cancer patient," she said. "A lot of times, I can get really down on myself, so it’s great that even though it’s not the ideal circumstances, I am happy I’m able to do everything."

Talk about running with a purpose.

With 37,000 runners and tens of thousands of spectators expected, officials urge drivers to plan ahead.

Major road closures will be in place throughout the weekend.