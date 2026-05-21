Mount Laurel man charged with bias intimidation, harassment after dispute

The Brief Mount Laurel Police charged a resident with harassment and bias intimidation after a dispute on Saxony Drive. Video footage submitted Wednesday led to charges against Thomas Diiorio. Authorities urge residents to report harassment or bias-related conduct.



Mount Laurel Police have charged a township resident with harassment and bias intimidation after investigating a dispute that happened Monday evening on Saxony Drive, according to a press release.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Saxony Drive at about 6:26 p.m. Monday for a reported dispute related to a previous juvenile matter.

Both parents involved accused each other of wrongdoing, but neither chose to pursue criminal complaints at the time, according to police.

Detectives later reviewed video footage submitted to the department on Wednesday that showed Thomas Diiorio, 40, confronting a female victim during the incident.

Police say Diiorio was charged with harassment and bias intimidation.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office approved criminal complaints against Diiorio, and police say he was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending court proceedings.

The Mount Laurel Police Department is encouraging anyone who experiences harassment, threats, or bias-related conduct to report these incidents to law enforcement promptly.

Police say the investigation began after a dispute between parents, and it was video evidence that led to the charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what was said or done during the confrontation, the nature of the prior juvenile incident, or the ages of those involved.