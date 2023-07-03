Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 4 dead, 4 injured, sources say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are dead and four others are injured following an Independence Day weekend mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports.

A law enforcement source tells Keeley the shooter has been taken into custody. 

The shooter was wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a rifle and handgun with extra ammunition, Keeley reports through a source.

Police have shared little information about the victims of the shooting and their ages. Initial reports indicate there are several crime scenes involved in the shooting.