Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 4 dead, 4 injured, sources say

Four people are dead and four others are injured following an Independence Day weekend mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports.

A law enforcement source tells Keeley the shooter has been taken into custody.

The shooter was wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a rifle and handgun with extra ammunition, Keeley reports through a source.

Police have shared little information about the victims of the shooting and their ages. Initial reports indicate there are several crime scenes involved in the shooting.