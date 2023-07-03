Wawa robbed at gunpoint minutes after home burglary by same suspect in Bucks County: police

article

Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help to identify and find a man they say is responsible for a morning of crime last week.

A home on York Road in Hatboro became the suspect's first target on June 30 during an attempted burglary at 4:18 a.m.

He was seen walking past the home several times earlier that morning with another man, according to authorities.

Less than 30 minutes later, police say the same suspect committed an armed robbery a town over at Wawa on Easton Road in Warrington.

Police say he threatened two store employees and a customer with a semiautomatic firearm, forcing them to lie facedown on the floor.

The suspect is described as wearing a black balaclava type mask, black leather jacket with two red stripes around each arm and red and black sneakers with a white sole.

Police are asking businesses and homes in the area to check surveillance video for any additional footage, and asking anyone with information to contact them.