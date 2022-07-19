Philadelphia Mayor Kenney admits he hasn't met with single family of 300 homicide victims

Mayor Jim Kenney made a shocking admission during a gun violence press conference Tuesday as Philadelphia homicides reach 300 so far this year.

When asked by FOX 29's Kelly Rule if he had met with any families of those 300 homicide victims, the mayor said he had not.

"I have not spoken specifically to families," Kenney said. "I have spoken to the officers involved in the shootings, but have not spoken individually to people."

The mayor went on to say to it is difficult to interact with people during investigations.

"I don't know that its productive that I intercede while the investigation is going on," he said.

Kenney confirmed his admission when pressed with a follow-up question regarding the families of those killed in the city.

"I may have had conversations with them, but there has been no specific meetings set up," he said.

However, it was also revealed this isn't the first year Kenney hasn't sat down with victims' families during his time as mayor.

"I've never met with any families in almost seven year," he said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Kenney's comment come just weeks after the mayor said he will be "happy" to leave office following a shooting at Philadelphia's Fourth of July fireworks display.

The mayor's office later issued a statement to "clarify" Kenney's admission:

"To be clear, the Mayor has met with several mothers of children who were killed in the city, mainly through CJPS's GVI program."