Police: 2 unidentified men fatally shot less than a mile away from each other in Holmesburg

Police are investigating after two unidentified men were fatally shot in Holmesburg early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the first shooting happened on the 4500 block of Bleigh Avenue.

Police say a man, who is a John Doe, was shot multiple times throughout his body, including his head.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Medics pronounced him dead on scene, authorities say.

Officials say the shooting remains under investigation.

According to police, they do not currently have a suspect, but they are checking surveillance cameras in the area.

Several hours later, authorities found another unidentified man less than a mile away on the 4600 block of Loring Street in Holmesburg, police say.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old victim was fatally shot in the head.

Police say the shootings remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.