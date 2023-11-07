Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023: Voters head to polls for Cherelle Parker, David Oh in historic race

Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh are vying for the opportunity to make history as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor while residents look to new leadership to bring crucial changes to their city.

The historic election comes as current Mayor James Kenney’s final term comes to an end, and ushers in a potential shift in Philadelphia’s governing body.

Public safety and gun violence remain a top concern for residents, and both candidates have laid out their plans to combat some of the city’s most pressing issues.

Parker, who was recently endorsed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, is favored to beat Oh with a seven-to-one advantage in Democratic registration.3

The Democratic nominee believes she’ll anger some with her policies, including incentives to hire 300 police officers, the "legal form of stop and frisk" by police, and deploying the National Guard to tackle the challenges in Kensington.

"Our public safety and health would be our number one priority and some people will be extremely angry with me for the changes and challenges we are going to have to make," Parker said in an interview with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

Parker and her opponent David Oh have only come face-to-face one time in a debate prior to the election to tackle the issues plaguing the city.

Oh, the Republican candidate for mayor, says his vision for the office focuses mainly on crime prevention.

The longtime member of Philadelphia's City Council also believes attracting and retaining police officers is paramount to the city’s safety.

If elected, Oh hopes to hire 1,400 new police officers, as well as clean up widespread and brazen drug use that has made Kensington the epicenter of the opioid epidemic.

"There will no longer be open-air drug dealing, no longer be people purchasing drugs in front of police, no ability to go through a neighborhood and make it a lawless place," Oh said when he spoke to Cole earlier this month.

The elections will also mean a dozen members of the 17-seat City Council will be relative newcomers, having served one term or less. Philadelphia will also select a new City Controller and Register of Wills.

Pennsylvania voters will also fill a vacant state Supreme Court seat that could play a significant role on voting-related cases during the 2024 presidential campaign. The candidates are Republican Carolyn Carluccio and Democrat Daniel McCaffery.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information about voting, click here.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will also activate its Office Election Task Force when polls open November 7. To contact the hotline, dial 215-686-9641.

In New Jersey, polls open at 6 a.m. as Republicans are vying to control the state's Legislature for the first time in over two decades, with all 120 seats on the ballot.

