Philadelphia mayoral primary candidates make final campaign pitches

Candidates in Philadelphia’s Democratic primary for mayor stumped for last minute support on the eve of election day.

Helen Gym, a former Philadelphia City Councilmember, rallied for support outside City Hall on Monday. Many recognized Gym, a long-time education advocate, who holds a slight lead in the most recent poll.

"You win with the best ground game, which we certainly have," Gym told FOX 29's Jeff Cole. "We’ll door knock on over several hundred thousand doors in this city."

In a senior living center in the city’s Wynnefield Height section, former council member Cherelle Parker, also polling near the top of the pack, spoke with voters and fellow Democratic leaders.

"We win by not stopping until the polls close tomorrow at 8 p.m.," Parker said. "I will meet with people, door knocking, shaking hands, visiting polling places."

Grocery store owner and first-time candidate, Jeff Brown campaigned with labor supporters Monday. Meanwhile, Former City Council member Allan Domb - who’s poured millions of his own money into the race - pressed for voters in North Philadelphia. Campaigning with his dog, Domb has spoken about the need for leadership.

In Center City, former Philadelphia Controller Rebecca Rhynhart asked voters for their support, saying "it is about the ground game, itt’s about every person getting out to vote every vote matters, I have faith in the city of Philadelphia."

Philadelphia, widely known as a haven for Democrat support, will hold its democratic primary election Tuesday. Voters will return to the polls in November to decide who will lead Philadelphia after Mayor Jim Kenney's expiring tenure.