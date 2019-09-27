Philadelphia middle school teacher charged in child pornography case

A Philadelphia middle school teacher has been charged after prosecutors say the man tried to coerce a young teen to commit sexual acts and received explicit text messages from the minor.

Authorities say Christopher O'Sullivan, 31, communicated with a 12-year-old boy from Jun. 21 to Jul. 23. During the course of their conversation, O'Sullivan allegedly coerced the boy to take an explicit photograph of himself and send it via text.

Prosecutors also allege that the teacher discussed sexual activities with the child.

O'Sullivan has been in police custody since he was arrested on Aug. 31.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier William announced Friday that O'Sullivan has been charged with 1 count of using a facility of interstate commerce to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, and one count of manufacturing child pornography.

“Rather than live up to a teacher’s commitment to care for his students, O’Sullivan robbed this young boy of his innocence and childhood," FBI Special Agent Michael T. Harpster said.

"Although today’s indictment cannot repair the damage O’Sullivan caused, it sends the message that the FBI and our partners, like the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, remain committed to hunting down child predators."