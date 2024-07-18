Philadelphia murder suspect arrested nearly a year after deadly shooting: police

article

A murder suspect was arrested Wednesday nearly a year after investigators believe he fired deadly shots in West Philadelphia.

Samir Martin, 31, was taken into custody on the 5700 block of Dunlap Street in the July 2023 murder of Ryan Latimore.

Authorities say Latimore was shot to death on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Street nearly a year ago.

Martin, who police say is also known as Samir Bembery, is expected to be charged with murder and weapons offenses.