Philadelphia murder suspect surrenders to police

article

A Philadelphia man wanted for murder turned himself in to police on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Investigators say 44-year-old Anthony Andrews was sought in the shooting death of John Riley on Feb. 1.

Riley, 44, was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

What we know:

Investigators say 44-year-old Anthony Andrews turned himself Tuesday night in the February murder of John Riley.

It's believed that Andrews shot and killed Riley, 44, on the 3000 block of Page Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

A month after the fatal shooting, investigators say Andrews surrendered to murder and weapons charges.