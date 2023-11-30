Philadelphia named one of the 'most exciting' places to visit in the world for 2024

article

No need to pack your bags. It looks like you're already living in or around a top travel destination for the new year!

Philadelphia was named one of the 25 most exciting places around the world to visit next in AFAR Magazine's "Where to Go in 2024" list.

First place was awarded to Fiji for its famously beautiful coral reefs and marine life.

Sydney, Australia, took the runner-up spot with Tangier, Morocco, Texas Hill Country and Rome, Italy, rounding out the Top 5.

So, where does Philly fall on this must-see travel list - No. 10!

MORE HEADLINES:

The "City of Brotherly Love" beat out Paris and Los Angeles thanks to its excellent food and art scene.

"Travelers who love food and art should make a beeline to Philly this year. The city garnered more restaurant and chef awards than any other at the 2023 James Beard Foundation competition."

To check out the full list, click here.