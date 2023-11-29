Bucks County park reopens after ‘large feline’ sighting caused it to temporarily shut down

Aquetong Spring Park is back open after police gave it the all-clear.

FOX 29 obtained footage that shows the purr-plexing thing that forced them to close it.

Cellphone video shows something dark in the park. It caught the person on the trail recording it off guard, but in seconds the shot re-adjusts and the thing begins to move left.

"It looks like a bear. I thought cougar, bobcat, cougar or big cat," said Jake Lund and Jake Pronel.

"The park has always felt safe. I never would think there would be a big cat or something like that walking around," said Pronel.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson met up with Detective Corporal Jonathan Koretzky with Solebury Township Police at the park.

"It'd be in the Northeast Philly direction behind these buildings up in the woods. This is where the feline or cat was observed," said Detective Corporal Koretzky.

He says the call came in around 10:40 A.M Wednesday morning about a large black feline.

Officials closed the park temporarily out of caution to check it out and review the video.

"The cat was approximately 20 inches in height from the ground to the top of its back while standing, which is not common for a domestic related cat. Reviewing the video, the nature of the cat appeared to be calm. It did not show any conflict or challenge toward the person taking the video. It was just trampling around the area appearing to look for food throughout the woods," said Det. Cpl. Koretzky.

Police do not believe what they saw was aggressive or rabid and wildlife is common in the township.

"Foxes, coyote and bear. We have reports of bobcats in the area as well. Black bobcats are not very common, but bobcats have been seen in the area," said Det. Cpl. Koretzky.

Craig Connelly was on the trail later in the evening with his dog scout, not too concerned.

"A man of my stature, why would I worry?" he laughed.

Police say it could also be a domesticated cat from someone's home but are not sure.

"We've also received reports of this large black cat in a neighborhood not too far from here," said Detective Corporal Koretzky.

Police are working with the Game Commission on this. If you see it they want to hear from you. You can reach police at 215-328-8511 or 911. But do not approach it.

Police do not want a cat-tastrophe on their hands!